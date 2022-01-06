El Paso Public Health Department backs CDC COVID-19 quarantine guidelines after supporting more cautious stance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Health Department recommends the five-day quarantine guideline after COVID-19 symptoms supporting a week-old Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stance.

The announcement comes after the health department advised El Pasoans to observe a 10-day quarantine after COVID-19 symptoms, which was a more cautious stance that opposed the CDC’s guidelines.

The health department made the announcement on Thursday night as the region recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths related to the illness.

“We are deeply concerned with the current rising trends we are experiencing on number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, so it is imperative that the community isolates and quarantines if they are experiencing symptoms, have been exposed to COVID-19 positive individual or are awaiting test results, said El Paso Public Health Director Angela Mora. “We continue to urge the community to get vaccinated or get their booster shot, in addition to following all health and safety precautions to include frequent hand washing, wearing a face cover, and practicing social distance.”

The health department recommends El Pasoans to isolate and stay home if they experience COVID-19-like symptoms or the date of a positive result in a test for the virus.

Individuals should also wear a face covering when around others at home and in public for an additional five days.

Click here to see the CDC’s guidelines. Also visit EPstrong.org for more information.

