El Paso pub quick to extend hours to 1 a.m. following emergency order amendment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday El Paso Mayor Dee Margo amended the emergency directive to allow restaurants to say open past 10 p.m.

The District Pub and Kitchen on Airway wasted no time extending it’s hours following the mayor’s announcement. Changing closing time from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“Very last minute but you know thankfully my staff was on board with it they were all very happy to know that we’ll be open late night hours and obviously that means more money in their pocket as well,” said Nick Acosta the owner of The District Pub and Kitchen.

Acosta, telling KTSM 9 News he’s grateful the amendment was changed and said it was time.

“We do a lot of late-night, we have a lot of late-night diners that come out so I’m happy to know that we finally stay open again late-night hours,” said Acosta.

While restaurants can now stay open past 10 p.m. they still have to operate at a limited capacity and follow social distancing guidelines.

According to Mayor Margo, the decision to allow restaurants to stay open later came as El Paso faces a lawsuit from the Texas Supreme Court for restricting restaurant hours.

“To follow the law and avoid litigation expenses and costs for the city of El Paso, I immediately today rescinded my order limiting restaurants to closure and take out only after 10 p.m.,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

As for the county’s holiday curfew it’ll remain in effect until January 4, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says it’s still in place but doesn’t restrict people from going to businesses after 10 p.m.

“The curfew was not focused at you being an essential or nonessential business so when there was curbside or you could go through the drive-through you could go. And now you can actually go to the restaurant, what we’re discouraging is any social or recreational congregation,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Adding that he doesn’t think much will come from the lawsuit as the county’s holiday curfew is almost over.

“We got caught up in it because he had not said anything for over two months you know that we had these restrictions. So the curfew is very different it’s not in conflict and it will be over by Monday morning by five in the morning so there’s not going to be conflict from that perspective,” said Samaniego.

As for El Paso restaurants and bars that have partnered with food trucks or opened kitchens to operate can close at 2 a.m.

