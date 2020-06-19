El Paso Premiere Cinemas reopens Friday at Bassett Place

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Premiere Cinemas 17 and IMAX at Bassett Place is reopening its doors to moviegoers after it closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The chain announced on Friday, June 19 that it is up and running again, but with a few changes to protect guests from COVID-19.

On the movie chains official website it says:

Premiere is 100% committed to being a shining example of how a business should reopen and follow all local, state and federal recommendations. Our cinemas have undergone extreme sanitization procedures which is ongoing during our operations. Our Premiere Teams and Guests are also following correct social distancing and safety procedures to ensure everyone’s visit to the movies is great every time. Certain procedures may change based on guidelines during this time so please take a moment to check in with your friendly local Premiere Team members upon arrival and we’ll give you all the latest up-to-date information to maximize your enjoyment at the movies. Please note the following procedures for movie-going.

The company said staff will wash their hands frequently — every half hour — and will change their gloves often. There will also be hand-sanitizers on site for guests to use.

According to officials, Premiere Teams will also disinfect surfaces continuously using EPA-approved sanitization products. Staff will deep clean theater seats and surfaces in the auditoriums.

For those wondering if social distancing will still be in place, the company says ‘yes.’ There will be floor decals to help people maintain safe distances from each other. Officials said if people don’t see a marker they should use common sense and give people their own personal space to help keep each other safe.

The company also said credit cards are recommended to help avoid exchanging cash. However, for those who do have cash the company says guests should look for a cash-exchange kiosk or register in the lobby so that they could exchange the cash for a Premiere Gift Card which will act the same as a debit card.

