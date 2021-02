EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police responding to a pedestrian collision on Cesar Chavez highway eastbound at Midway. Serious injuries are being reported, according to police.

As of now, Fonseca entrance and exit ramps are blocked off.

PLAN ALTERNATE ROUTE‼️

Loop 375 East at Midway, collision, all lanes closed, all traffic must exit at Fonseca exit 50, minor backup, clearing time until further notice. pic.twitter.com/eQGaecTsfG — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) February 25, 2021

This is a developing story. More details to come.