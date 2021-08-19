El Paso police stop woman driving wrong way on Interstate 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 27-year-old woman was arrested after driving the wrong way on Interstate 10.

Police say Stephanie Moreno, 27, allegedly drove on the wrong side of the highway Wednesday evening after they received calls from drivers. She was arrested for allegedly Driving While Intoxicated after a unit performed a “traffic break” maneuver.

Officers helped slow or stop traffic ahead of Moreno to make the roadway safer, police say. And, another officer pulled ahead and stopped Moreno, according to a news release.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a DWI charge with a $4,000 bond.

