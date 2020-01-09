El Paso Police seeking identity of man who may have knowledge on a 2019 murder case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department needs the community’s help in identifying a man who may have information on an open murder investigation.

Police said the alleged murder took place on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019.

63-year-old, Chester Charles Woodward was found dead next to a streetcar bench at Stanton and Cincinnati, according to El Paso police.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit located security video that shows a man that was by the victim, and could have critical information on the case, investigators said.

Authorities are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the man or who has information on the murder of Woodward should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Anyone who provides a tip will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, police said you may qualify for a cash reward.