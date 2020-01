EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso is looking for a man accused of assaulting staff at the Andale restaurant in east El Paso.

Investigators said the incident took place on Dec. 28.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso said the man in the photo is also accused of skipping out on his tab. A woman was also seen with the suspect.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

If you recognize the pair, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or visit crimestoppersofelpaso.org.