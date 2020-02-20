El Paso police searching for thieves accused of stealing cash register from a Circle-K

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a couple of burglars accused of stealing a cash register from a Circle-K convenience store.

According to investigators, the alleged crime happened in the early hours of Feb. 18.

El Paso police said the two suspects walked into the Circle-K located at 7100 North Loop Drive. One of the suspects acted as a lookout while the second suspect went around the counter and ripped out the cash register, authorities said. The suspects then took off on foot towards Dale Road.

If you have any information, please call 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

