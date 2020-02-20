Breaking News
Video shows McDonald’s stabbing suspect discussing previous crimes

El Paso police searching for thieves accused of stealing cash register from a Circle-K

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a couple of burglars accused of stealing a cash register from a Circle-K convenience store.

According to investigators, the alleged crime happened in the early hours of Feb. 18.

El Paso police said the two suspects walked into the Circle-K located at 7100 North Loop Drive. One of the suspects acted as a lookout while the second suspect went around the counter and ripped out the cash register, authorities said. The suspects then took off on foot towards Dale Road.

If you have any information, please call 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Marathon organizers “aware of a discrepancy in results and possible cheating”

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Marathon organizers “aware of a discrepancy in results and possible cheating”"

Leap Year Free Swim Day to be hosted in Las Cruces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year Free Swim Day to be hosted in Las Cruces"

Traffic fatalities on El Paso roads have increased compared to last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic fatalities on El Paso roads have increased compared to last year"

Isaac Dorfman Facebook video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaac Dorfman Facebook video"

Man suspected of stabbing little girl was located using surveillance video, court documents show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man suspected of stabbing little girl was located using surveillance video, court documents show"

UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine"
More Local

More crime

More Crime