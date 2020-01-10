El Paso police searching for man accused of using a sword to rob a 7-11 store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a 7-11 clerk with a sword.

Police said it happened on the night of Jan. 4 around midnight.

According to investigators, an unknown man, wearing a black face mask and hoodie, walked into the 7-11 store located at 3400 Hondo Pass Drive.

Police said the man pointed the blade of the sword at the victim, then slammed the end of the sword on the counter while demanding money from the cash register and “Juul” vapor pods.

The suspect then placed the money and vapor pods into a large white trash bag and ran out, officials said.

He was last seen heading westbound on Hondo Pass Drive, towards the Canyon Hill Apartment Complex located at 9010 Magnetic Street.

Police said the robber is about 5’7” – 5’9” in height with a medium build and brown colored eyes. He was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, black and neon yellow gloves, and black pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

