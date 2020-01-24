El Paso police searching for man accused of stealing items from a vehicle while a child sat inside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso is looking for a man accused of burglarizing a vehicle while an 8-year-old child was sitting inside waiting for her mother.

Investigators said that on the afternoon of Dec. 23, the victim and her mother stopped by the Benny’s Pawn Shop, located at 455 N. Yarbrough, leaving the child in the car.

A few moments later, the suspect allegedly entered the vehicle and began stealing items, officials said.

As the burglary continued, the suspect reportedly grabbed the child’s arm and prevented her from honking the horn to get help.

Detectives said the suspect is a Hispanic male in his 50’s, approximately six feet tall, and weighing about 240 lbs.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue mechanic uniform.

Investigators said the man was seen in a white 2000s model Ford Expedition.

If you recognize this suspect, please call 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.