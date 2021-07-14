El Paso Police say suspicious items safe after Tuesday afternoon scare

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s bomb squad responded to a scare at an East Side shopping center on Tuesday night.

El Paso police officers responded to calls about a suspicious item, which turned out to be backpacks, near stores at 10501 Gateway West Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. An EPPD spokesman says the bomb squad was sent to the location as a precaution.

“The bomb squad went out, and they determined the bags were safe sometime after 8 p.m.,” a spokesman said.

