El Paso police say Apple Watch and prescription drug deal went wrong

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested a 20-year-old after he pistol-whipped a teen during an exchange last Thursday.

Jonathan Galvez, 20, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond after members of several police teams apprehended him. He faces an aggravated robbery charge.

Galvez allegedly met with Joshua Armendariz, 17, at the 4000 block of Loma De Luna Drive in the Northeast on June 3, to exchange an Apple Watch for prescription drugs. Galvez allegedly agreed to make the exchange with Armendariz before pulling out a handgun and assaulting him by hitting him over the head with it.

Police say Galvez stole the watch, an Apple iPhone and cash. And, he fired the weapon in an unknown direction during the assault, a news release said.

