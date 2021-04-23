EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for a person who is suspected of causing a rollover crash that happened early Friday morning in West El Paso.

EPPD said the crash happened during an aggravated assault at N. Desert Boulevard and Transmountain Drive. Police sent an alert to media about the crash at 6:46 a.m. on Friday.

Police did not indicate how many people were involved in the crash nor if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

