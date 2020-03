EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso SWAT team is responding to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Northeast El Paso home with a gun.

The El Paso Police Department said it’s happening at a home on the 5700 block of Arrowhead around 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the police department did not say what led to the standoff.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information comes into our newsroom.