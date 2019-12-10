El Paso Police release name, details on fatal crash at Railroad and McCombs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police named the man killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday in Northeast El Paso.

Kevin Guardado Barraza, 21, died at about 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 9100 block of Railroad, police said in a news release.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit found that Barraza was driving his 2011 BMW I35 at excessive speeds when he hit a puddle of water, hydroplaned and then smashed into a traffic pole, police said.

Barraza died at the scene and his death is the 66th traffic fatality in El Paso this year.