El Paso police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police Department officer has been arrested and is accused of sexual assault.

The police department says Abderrazak Boukhatmi, 34, allegedly forced a 19-year-old victim to perform oral sex on him when he discovered the individual inside a pool restroom at the Las Mansiones Apartment at Cimarron Apartments complex after hours.

He was working at the West Side apartment complex in an off-duty capacity during the incident, police say. The department says he will be booked into the Downtown jail on a $45,000 bond.

Police chief Greg Allen “wants to assure the public that such an abhorrently shameful act by an individual within the ranks of the police department is intolerable and will be investigated swiftly and thoroughly,” a news release says.

Police say Boukhatmit has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.

City documents show Boukhatmi was hired as a police officer on July 29, 2019 and was earning $48,512 a year.

