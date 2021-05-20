EL Paso police officer accused of sexual assault released from jail, going back

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information released after the article was published.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old victim at a Northwest apartment complex is out of jail.

County officials confirmed Abderrazak Boukhatmi, 34, was released on Tuesday under a $45,000 cash surety bond, as news media became aware of the arrest. And, police say his mugshot will be released “shortly,” after KTSM 9 News requested the photo.

“He was booked on the date of arrest,” an El Paso Police Department spokesman said. “This individual’s mug shot has not been released for one reason only, that is case sensitivity. In order to maintain the integrity of an on-going investigation it was necessary to withhold its release so that the case would not be tainted. Release of the mug shot would have tainted the case and been a disservice to any victim.”

The police department says Abderrazak Boukhatmi, 34, allegedly forced a 19-year-old victim to perform oral sex on him when he discovered the individual inside a pool restroom at the Las Mansiones Apartment at Cimarron Apartments complex after hours.

