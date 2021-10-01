El Paso Police most wanted list week of October 1st

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Police Department has released a list of the most wanted for the week of October 1.

17-year-old James Gevoni Shears is wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity. Shears is 6 feet 3 in and has black hair and brown eyes. His bond is set at $750,000.

29-year-old Victor Manuel Mota-Alvardo is on the list for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family household member impeding breath and circulation. He is 5 feet 11 in, weighs 180 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is set at $75,000.

James Gevoni Shears

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvardo

Jesus Soto

Robert Morales

Johnny Lee Carter

36-year-old Jesus Soto is wanted for property theft. Soto is 5 ft 5 in, weighs 200 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is $30,000.

36-year-old Robert Morales is wanted for burglary of a habitation intend other felony. Morales is 5 ft, 8in, and weighs 250 llbs. His bond is set at $25,000.

32-year-old Johnny Lee Carter is wanted for assault on a family household member. He is 5 ft 10 in and weighs 245 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Carter has no bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.