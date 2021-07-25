El Paso police make arrest in Saturday night shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a 26-year-old was arrested in relation to a shooting Saturday night.

Officers with the El Paso Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of George Dieter just after 2 a.m. Police were called to respond to shots fired.

Another 26-year-old was located with injuries and taken to a hospital, police say.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police have not identified the identity of the man arrested.

