El Paso police make arrest in Saturday night shooting

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a 26-year-old was arrested in relation to a shooting Saturday night.

Officers with the El Paso Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of George Dieter just after 2 a.m. Police were called to respond to shots fired.

Another 26-year-old was located with injuries and taken to a hospital, police say.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police have not identified the identity of the man arrested.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Police respond to fatal collision in Central El Paso

Abundant Living Faith Center to hand out backpacks

Borderland Treasures: Exploring The Popular Department Store

UTEP students mingle with aerospace leaders

Raising funds for New Mexico Special Olympics

Made in El Paso: local companies supply Team USA with Opening Ceremony outfits

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link