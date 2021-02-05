El Paso Police make arrest in Cincinnati Ave. stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police made an arrest in connection to the stabbing of a man in the Cincinnati Entertainment District last month.

Yaanan Uriel Evans, 21, of Far East El Paso, was taken into custody Thursday night by detectives and members of the El Pas Police Department Gang Unit, police said.

Evans is accused of assaulting 24-year-old Devin Vaughn Graham outside of Rockin’ Cigar & Grill in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 24.

KTSM 9 News spoke with a DJ who helped the victim as he lay bleeding. Maurice Jett, a DJ at Rockin’ Cigar Bar and Grill, said he found Graham on the sidewalk on Cincinnati Avenue with multiple stab wounds and that he tried to talk to the man until EMTs arrived.

At last word from police, Graham was hospitalized in critical condition.

Evans is being held on a $500,000 bond.