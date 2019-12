EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department said it’s investigating another video on social media that appears to show people shooting out of a moving vehicle.

The images were first posted on the fitfamelpaso Instagram account.

In the video, it appears a man is firing a machine gun out of the vehicle’s window.

The El Paso Police Department has confirmed that they are aware of the video and said they are looking into the incident.