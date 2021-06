EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations unit is reviewing a fatal Saturday night collision in the Lower Valley.

Police say the collision involved a pedestrian and units were dispatched to the 8500 block of Alameda last night. The individual was taken to a local hospital where they died of their injuries, police say.

No names have been released and police have not said whether aid was rendered to the pedestrian.

This story will be updated.