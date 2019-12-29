El Paso police investigating deadly crash in far northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are at the scene of a deadly crash in far northeast El Paso.
It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said the wreck involved two vehicles and that one person has been confirmed killed.
According to authorities, northbound lanes on U.S. 54 are closed near Stan Roberts.
In a tweet, El Paso police warned drivers about slick roads and urged drivers to slow down.
No other information has been given about the crash.