EPPD identify man killed in collision with tree in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 53-year-old man died due to injuries he sustained during a collision with a tree in the Northeast.

Carlos Aceves, a Northeast resident, died on December 1, a news release from the police stated. An investigation found Aceves drove a 2019 Dodge Ram veered to the left along Hondo Pass for “unknown reasons.”

“The vehicle continued to cross into the east bound lanes of Hondo Pass struck a curb, continued and then struck a tree,” the news release states. “Aceves suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.”

