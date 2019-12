EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives are searching for a man who is accused of challenging an elderly man to a fight and then allegedly slashing his tires afterward.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20’s, having a goatee with a hair-bun, and was last seen carrying a chihuahua.

Detectives need assistance in identifying: early 20's, hair-bun, goatee, pooch carrier slung over shoulder carrying a chihuahua. Challenged an elderly man to a fight and slashed the mans car tires. If you recognize this

person contact (915) 212-4579 pic.twitter.com/vbz0CB2szx — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) December 18, 2019

If anyone has information on this suspect, you’re asked to call 915-212-4579.