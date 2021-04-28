El Paso Police deploy Bomb Squad in Lower Valley

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a bomb squad was deployed to the Lower Valley on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a suspicious item.

Law enforcement says units are heading near the intersection of Castner Drive and Kessler in the Lower Valley. Members of the public are urged to stay away as police investigate the item.

This story will be updated.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.