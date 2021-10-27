El Paso Police Department provides tips for celebrating a safe Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is reminding the community about some important tips to keep in mind when celebrating Halloween.

Many young children will be in and around roadways and some of the risk factors to children during Halloween are the combination of dark costumes, dark streets, and motorists, EPPD officials say.

The EPPD is issuing the following tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone:

Parents should accompany their children at all times. Do not leave your children unattended or unsupervised, especially younger children.

Wear costumes that are visible in the dark. Use reflective material or tape in darker costumes to ensure visibility.

Carry some form of light preferably a flashlight.

Check your children’s candy. Watch out for candy that appears to have been tampered with, and be careful with any homemade or unpacked treats.

Watch for traffic. Do not let your children run in and out of the street, keep them on the sidewalks.

If you are driving, watch out for children darting onto traffic. Slow down, especially in residential areas. Drive with extreme caution as some costumes may be hard to see.

Respect those who do not wish to participate in Halloween. If the porch light is off or if there are no Halloween decorations, chances are they are not giving out candy.

Only visit homes you know. Have children stay within the neighborhood.

In addition, there are many community programs and businesses that have various Halloween activities for children and families, which can be a safer alternative to traditional trick or treating, EPPD officials advise.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.