El Paso Police Department now hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Police Department announced it is now hiring for police trainees.

The job description describes the job posting closes on December 23. Requirements include applicants pass a background check and successfully complete a physical, psychological and drug exam prior to starting the Academy.

Applicants with prior military service may not currently have a dishonorable discharge or other discharge based on misconduct which bars future military service.

The job posting lists a salary range of $34,537.77 – $51,185.32 annually.

For a full list of requirements and where to apply, CLICK HERE.

EPPD says this academy has a tentative graduation date of April 2023.

