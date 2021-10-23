El Paso Police Department Most Wanted for Week of October 22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department released the list of the most wanted fugitives for the week of October 22.

Rodrigo Cuellar age 32 is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. Cuellar is 5’05” 165 lbs. has brown hair and brown eyes and his bond is set for $75,000.

Jose Luis Martinez age 34 is wanted for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Martinez is 5’10” 160 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is set for $30,000.

David Fuentes age 36 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Fuentes is 5’08” 240 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is set for $25,000.

Jasmine Mercedes Moriel age 30 is wanted for tampering and fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair failure to notify. Moriel is 5’01” 160 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her bond is set for $20,000.

Gabriel Rene Velasquez age 27 is wanted for sex offenders’ duty to register. Velasques is 6’03” 190 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. His bond is set at $7,000.

