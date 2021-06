EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit found an unresponsive man in south-central El Paso.

Police said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night at 6175 Alameda Avenue.

According to police, it was a 78-year-old male.

An investigation is underway.

