El Paso police ask public for help locating 88-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department asks the public for help locating Leon Oliva, an 88-year-old man who is missing.

Oliva was last seen this morning around 10:30 a.m. at the 5700 block of Devon. He suffers from medical conditions and requires medication.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call a non-emergency number at 915-832-4400. The public is also advised to call 911 if there is an immediate response needed.

