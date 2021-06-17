El Paso police ask public for help locating 88-year-old

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department asks the public for help locating Leon Oliva, an 88-year-old man who is missing.

Oliva was last seen this morning around 10:30 a.m. at the 5700 block of Devon. He suffers from medical conditions and requires medication.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call a non-emergency number at 915-832-4400. The public is also advised to call 911 if there is an immediate response needed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'Explosive fuel': Upper Valley fire example of how fast brush fire can spread

Diversified Interiors returns to Western Playland

Licon qualifies for 200M breaststroke final at U.S. Olympic swim trials

Alvarado testifies in his court-martial

Crews battle upper valley blaze

Ransomware Attacks on the Rise

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link