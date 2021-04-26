El Paso police arrest man in Far East Side murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man accused of killing another individual during a fight in a Far East Side neighborhood is under arrest, police say.

Juan Angel Ramirez, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Juan Carlos Castro during an altercation on Paseo Alegre in the early morning hours on Sunday. Police say Castro was shot in the middle of the street and was taken to a hospital where he died.

An investigation into the murder found there was an altercation between several individuals and Ramirez had fled the scene. He later turned himself into police at a nearby church.

Ramirez is a hospital receiving treatment for injuries he sustained during the fight. But he will be booked for murder when he is released.

