El Paso pediatric doctors say El Paso needs two-week shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney has reinstated El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s shutdown order. El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies and El Paso Constables are enforcing it. However, some businesses are ignoring the health measure by remaining open.

Now a group of doctors are speaking out in support of the shutdown.

The El Paso Pediatric Society says El Paso should shut down for two weeks. The society made up of the majority of the pediatric doctors in the city says they are extremely concerned with the spike in cases and hospitalizations in El Paso.

“We are at the brink of a total break down. Our healthcare providers, as well as everybody else who are in the health care field right now. Nurses, technicians, EMS, law-enforcement right now as well they are all exhausted,” said Patricia Azarcon Samonte M.D., an El Paso Pediatrician and the Secretary of the El Paso Pediatric Society.

The El Paso Pediatric Society sent a letter on Sunday to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo asking for stronger containment measures and a lockdown of non-essential businesses for at least the next two weeks.

The doctors who wrote the letter also recommending the suspension of in-person learning at schools as well as the suspension of all sports.

“We can no longer afford to endanger even more the lives of our teachers, administrators, coaches, trainers, and other individuals unselfishly performing their duties within the school system. We are also advocating that sports in all levels be suspended until proper mitigating and monitoring systems be in place,” read the letter penned to Mayor Dee Margo.

Doctor Patricia Azarcon Samonte, one of the doctors behind the letter, says as an El Paso pediatrician, she has seen firsthand the effects COVID-19 has, even on children.

“Even if you do recover, at least up to 20 percent of children can have long-term cardiac complications, we have also seen pulmonary complications scaring and decreased pulmonary capacity. We have seen new-onset diabetes lately,” said Dr. Azarcon.

The Pediatric Society saying they agree with the 10 pm to 5 am curfew already in place but think more needs to be done. The letter explains that the Pediatric Society understands the economic impact a shut-down will have on El Paso but say it’s necessary.

“We understand the economic impact of this necessary closure but we believe that there will be no economy to speak of if we lose any more lives or incapacitate our workforce,” the statement said.