El Paso Parks and Recreation Department providing free tax preparation services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host a free tax preparation event with AARP TaxAide.

The event for free income tax preparation will happen at the Memorial Senior Center on March 3 and last until April 14 by appointment. Tax preparation will be conducted by drop-off only, according to a news release.

Residents will be interviewed by a certified tax preparer to review their documents. After, they will be asked to leave until the their tax return is completely processed. They’ll be asked to return for a final interview to review documents and asked to sign the returns.

Bring the following to your appointment:

Photo ID

Original Social Security cards or statements

All W-2 forms, 1099s and other financial documents

Amounts received from stimulus payments

Records for deductions

Last year’s tax return

To schedule an appointment call 915-212-0391. You must have an appointment for service.