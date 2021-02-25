El Paso Parks and Recreation Department providing free tax preparation services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host a free tax preparation event with AARP TaxAide.
The event for free income tax preparation will happen at the Memorial Senior Center on March 3 and last until April 14 by appointment. Tax preparation will be conducted by drop-off only, according to a news release.
Residents will be interviewed by a certified tax preparer to review their documents. After, they will be asked to leave until the their tax return is completely processed. They’ll be asked to return for a final interview to review documents and asked to sign the returns.
Bring the following to your appointment:
- Photo ID
- Original Social Security cards or statements
- All W-2 forms, 1099s and other financial documents
- Amounts received from stimulus payments
- Records for deductions
- Last year’s tax return
To schedule an appointment call 915-212-0391. You must have an appointment for service.