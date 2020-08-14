El Paso Parks and Recreation Department hosting live virtual concerts in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting live concerts on its Facebook page.

It’s called, “Virtual Summer Concert Series” and performances will be broadcasted live via the El Paso Parks and Recreation Facebook page starting at 8 p.m., every Friday.

The August line up is as follows:

• August 14 – Los Nobles Band

• August 21 – Hypnosis Band

• August 28 – Aaron Palacios (Juan Gabriel Tribute Band)

Officials said the “Virtual Summer Concert Series” series comes from adapting to the new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and still being able to give the community quality entertainment that can be enjoyed right from home.

Information on virtual events put together by the Parks and Recreation Department is available on Facebook and Twitter.