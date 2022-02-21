EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A nationwide recall on certain types of baby formula is triggering a panic for some parents in El Paso.

It comes amid an existing formula shortage in several parts of the country.

The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers to not use or purchase certain powdered formulas. For some families who get their formula through the Women, Infants and Children nutritional program, they said they’re struggling to find other options.

The recalled formulas include Alimentum, Similac and EleCare, made by Abbott Nutrition, as it investigates a possible link to four babies being hospitalized with serious bacterial infections, including one who died.

The FDA said all four consumed formula from one Abbott facility. Three of the infants tested positive for strains of cronobacter and the other child with salmonella.

In El Paso, Valeria Hinojos, a mother of a four-month-old child, told KTSM her formula which she received through WIC, was affected.

“I looked at my baby’s formula and it was also contaminated. I had 6 cans but he had already drank a lot of it,” Hinojos said.

Angela Mora, the director of the El Paso Health Department, told KTSM they are currently scheduling about 100 to 150 participants per day to return to their WIC center for a formula exchange.

Of the 6,085 infant participants in the WIC program, about 5,505 are eligible to receive formula. However, Mora said the department did not have data to determine the number of infants who were receiving any of the recalled products.

In a statement, Abbott Nutrition said it regrets “the impact” the recall will have on parents and caregivers and while it acknowledges bacteria was detected at the plant, Abbott said no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either bacteria and “we continue to test.”

Parents can check the bottom of the cans of formula for a code to see if they have all three of the items listed here:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; amd

the expiration date is 04/01/2022 (April 2022) or later

“WIC recipients are being directed to the store where the impacted formula was purchased from. Depending on the vendor, they may provide options to these families. f families return to their WIC center, we are offering exchange of their formula on hand for an alternative option such as a Ready-to-Use or Concentrated form of the same formula if available, or an exchange for a different formula that comes in liquid version. Angela Mora, Director El Paso Health Department

Mora said in some instances, parents whose infants are under a specialized formula such as EleCare, may need to consult with their healthcare provider for an alternative formula or prescription.

“My baby’s pediatrician told us which one to switch to because I couldn’t keep giving him the one that is contaminated,” Hinojos said.

Mora said all WIC locations are offering exchanges for the affected formulas. if a participant returns formula to WIC centers, they load an alternative option on the participant’s WIC card for families to redeem at a WIC vendor store.

If you have purchased recalled formula, do NOT use it. Return it to the store or contact the manufacturer at 800-986-8540 for replacement.

For more information on the recall and to check your cans of formula, CLICK HERE.