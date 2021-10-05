El Paso Opera to participate in worldwide theatrical event with local production of “All Together Now!”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Opera will be joining theatrical organizations around the globe by producing its own local production of Music Theatre International’s (MTI) “All Together Now!”.

“All Together Now!” was created as a global event celebrating local theatre. MTI created this musical for theatres all around the world to use as a local fundraising event, performed on the same weekend by all theatres.

The El Paso Opera will host this performance on November 13 at The Plaza.

The international musical will feature songs from MTI’s catalog of musicals including “Annie“, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory“, “Come From Away”, “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins”, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”, “Fiddler on the Roof“, “Godspell“, “Guys and Dolls“, “Hairspray“, “Into the Woods“, “Les Misérables“, “Little Shop of Horrors”, “Mamma Mia!“, “Matilda“, “My Fair Lady”, “Once on This Island“, “Rent“, “Waitress” and more.

El Paso Opera’s rendition of “All Together Now!” will feature the El Paso Opera Resident Artists and Youth Opera of El Paso.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s ‘All Together Now’!,” said Arianne Marcee, executive director of El Paso Opera. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

Tickets are $30. For more information on tickets and the musical, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.