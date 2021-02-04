El Paso Opera bringing ‘Bon Appétit!’ to households on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans will have some entertainment to look forward to this weekend with the opera’s livestream of ‘Bon Appétit!’

The show will be a two act performance on Saturday and participants say they are ready to bring a fun and touching story for all audiences.

Singing actress Cherry Duke is set to play the role and take viewers back to a time when her famous cooking show ruled airwaves across the United States.

“I know no one is going to look at our opera and mistake me for Julia Child. They are not going to think they’ve suddenly stumbled on that show from 1965 or 71 or whatever it is but I hope that my interpretation of her is enjoyable for people and they can find some humor in her very unique demeanor,” Duke said.

The play was filmed with one camera and edited by Will Seyffert, who will bring the unique experience to El Pasoans’ screens.

Arianne Marcee, the opera’s executive director, said the show provides a new opportunity to reach audiences and a way to help the community heal during such difficult times. The opera has been waiting to produce the show since March.

“Art helps people heal. It helps people pass the time. It’s entertainment. It’s everything combined into one,” she said. “And, I really think that right now, we all need entertainment. We all need to pass the time. We all need something to soothe and help heal us because what we are going through is a traumatic experience.”

The public can sign up for the link to the show at epopera.org until Saturday at 6 p.m. The suggested ticket price is $25.