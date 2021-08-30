El Paso Office of Emergency Management provides property damage reporting tool

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is providing an online tool called iSTAT for residents and businesses within the County of El Paso to report damages caused by the severe weather and flooding experienced August 12-16, 2021.

The OEM will utilize the reporting tool to help determine if the amount of damage sustained meets federal requirements for disaster assistance from FEMA or Small Business Administration.

Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is voluntary, is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. Individuals requiring emergency assistance can contact 2-1-1.

Damages from severe weather prior to August 12, 2021, should NOT be included in this survey.

The iSTAT web-based tool is available in English and Spanish and can be accessed via a computer and mobile devices. Residents of El Paso should choose “2021 – Other Response Incidents” at the bottom of the webpage.

Before filing the survey, users should have the following information ready:

Contact Information (Name, phone number, and email address).

The address of the residence or business that was affected.

Basic information regarding the damaged property.

Information about the weather event that affected the property.

​Photos of the interior and exterior that show the damages.

Click here to access the iSTAT survey, or scan the QR code provided in this document.

For more information about the El Paso Office of Emergency Management and updates, CLICK HERE.