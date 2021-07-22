El Paso Office of Emergency Management cautions ahead of more storm chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The National Weather Service El Paso has advised that thunderstorms and isolated heavy rains might happen Friday with chances of scattered rain over the weekend.

The El Paso Office of Emergency Management is urging the community to plan ahead and prepare for possible storms as the city has seen severe flooding and heavy rains in the past several weeks.

For free sandbags, residential customers can pick up sandbags for flood control any day of the week. The summer site locations and hours will be in effect through the beginning of October. El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rain begins.

Sandbags are free to residential customers for flood-control purposes only. The limit is 10 sandbags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags. Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

Summer Sandbag Distribution Schedule

Central-Northeast

Stormwater Operations Center

4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)

El Paso, TX 79906



Mon – Fri

Sat – Sun

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. West Artcraft Booster Station

7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)

El Paso, TX 79912

Mon – Sun 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. East/Mission Valley Blackie Chesher Park

9292 Escobar Drive (map)

El Paso, TX 79925 Mon – Sun 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

El Paso Police and Fire departments caution the public to drive at a slower speed, increase the driving distance between vehicles, slow down and leave more space between cars and avoid driving on flooded roads.

