El Paso nursing student gets free car

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Casa Nissan and L&F Distributors gifted a lucky El Paso nursing student a new car with a complimentary one-year lease on Thursday.

Angela Lopez, a first-year student at the Hunt School of Nursing, said the free ride could not come at a better time, saying she does not have a vehicle and has been riding a bicycle to school.

“It shows how many opportunities El Paso has for its students,” she said. “It shows no matter who you are or where you come from, you can dare to dream and follow your career.”

This is the second time Casa Nissan has partnered to provide a vehicle to a student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso man receives kidney transplant in San Antonio, his family stuck with no water as he recovers

El Paso nursing student gets free car

KTSM 9 News at 5:00 p.m.

KTSM 9 News at 6:00 p.m.

Eastside pedestrian crash

Van Horn braces for continued winter weather, potential natural gas outages

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link