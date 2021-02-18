El Paso nursing student gets free car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Casa Nissan and L&F Distributors gifted a lucky El Paso nursing student a new car with a complimentary one-year lease on Thursday.

Angela Lopez, a first-year student at the Hunt School of Nursing, said the free ride could not come at a better time, saying she does not have a vehicle and has been riding a bicycle to school.

“It shows how many opportunities El Paso has for its students,” she said. “It shows no matter who you are or where you come from, you can dare to dream and follow your career.”

This is the second time Casa Nissan has partnered to provide a vehicle to a student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.