El Paso nurse who recovered from COVID-19 shocked at rising hospitalization numbers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As COVID-19 related hospitalizations are on the rise in El Paso, a nurse who was hospitalized because of the virus has recovered and returned to work.

El Paso nurse Adriana Saucedo contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to her own COVID-19 unit back in May. She just returned to work for the first time since contracting the virus to find there are more COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the city now than when she was admitted.

“The unit is still packed to it’s brim,” said Adrianna Saucedo.

Saucedo left the hospital in July after a 49-day battle with COVID. She told KTSM 9 News that she’s not 100-percent recovered but is doing better and no longer needs an oxygen tank.

Adriana Saucedo leaving the hospital in July

Saucedo was admitted to the same hospital she worked at, The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, on May 31. When she was admitted the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across El Paso was 103.

Now that she is back to work, the number of hospitalizations across El Paso is 259.

“It was a shock for me and you know of course all my peers and all the doctors were a little surprised and very happy to see me out on the floor, but their first question was you’re not working the COVID unit are you,” said Saucedo.

Although, hospitalizations currently are not the highest the city has seen. On July 24, the hospitalizations across El Paso were 317.

Saucedo said she is not working in the COVID-19 unit currently but says she is being even more cautious than she was before she got the virus.

“That fear is there, you know I was very hesitant to walk back in through those doors,” said Saucedo.

Although, she said she was thankful to be back at work after battling the virus for four months. She added that she returned to find her colleagues tired and is fearful of what flu season could bring as COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising.

“They don’t see an end in sight, we kind of joke with each other and say you know and flu season hasn’t even hit. We can’t even fathom to think about what is yet to come,” said Saucedo.