El Paso Nurse who contracted COVID-19 leaves hospital after 49-day battle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso nurse found herself on the other side of her own COVID-19 unit.

Adriana Saucedo was released from the hospital on Saturday after a 49-day fight with the virus.

Saucedo worked at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. She worked in a designated COVID-19 unit.



Adriana Saucedo leaving the hospital.

Nurses could be seen cheering and clapping for her as she was wheeled out of the hospital. The nurses who cared for Saucedo as she battled COVID-19 are the same nurses she worked with every day.

“My peers the administration you know the ICU has these glass doors and they would all come by and knock on the door wave and leave messages. You know they were a godsend they saved my life. They did everything they could to muster me through those days,” said Adriana Saucedo a recovered COVID-19 patient.

Saucedo adding that being a patient gave her a better understanding of what the patients she cared for were going through.

“I had the ability to use my own phone. We have a lot of our elderly folk who don’t have access to that. So I think we definitely have to make sure that they have that human connection,” said Saucedo.

Even saying the same words patients said to her.

“At some point, I vaguely do remember telling my nurse which is something I heard from a lot of my own patients is I don’t want to die,” said Saucedo as she fought back tears.

Thankfully, she recovered after spending a total of 49 days in the hospital, many of those in ICU.

“Literary rolling out in a wheelchair just seeing my brother standing out there by his truck was just surreal,” said Saucedo.

The first place she went to was Whataburger, saying she wanted something salty because she still doesn’t have her full sense of taste back.

She added that she still needs to use oxygen and knows she is a long way from being fully recovered but hopes to return to work once she’s able.