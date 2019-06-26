Zaragoza Bridge reopened after shooting in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police had to ask El Paso drivers to avoid the Zaragoza Bridge in the Lower Valley following reports of a shooting on the Mexican side on Wednesday afternoon.

El Paso Police said the shooting happened on the Mexican side of the port of entry, which is forcing the closure of both the north- and southbound lanes.

All drivers were asked to use another bridge.

The Diario de Juarez reports a Chihuahua State Police officer was shot, prompting a massive search by local, state and federal law enforcement.

Our KTSM 9 News crew in Juarez is en route to the scene. We will update the story as more information becomes available.