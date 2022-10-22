EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy hosted an educational event in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child on Saturday, Oct. 22.

YWLA, an all-girls college-preparatory public school serving students in grades 6-12, hosted a Day of the Girl Fest in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child. The fest included workshops, panels, and interactive booths. Young girls and their parents were welcomed to join the different educational sessions and lunch.

