EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has provided YWCA El Paso del Norte Region with a grant to offer free childcare to qualifying families in El Paso.

Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The grant is part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and aims to support families in need of childcare.

To qualify for free childcare through the ARPA grant, participants must reside within El Paso city limits and verify a household income of 300% or less of the federal poverty guidelines for El Paso County, which translates to $79,500 for a family of four.

Families may begin the verification process by contacting YWCA at 915-519-0000 or emailing arpaywca@ywcaelpaso.org. To learn more about the program, you can click here: YWCA ARPA Free Childcare – YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region.

“Access to childcare is key for economic recovery and growth both for families and the

entire community. YWCA is proud to partner with the City of El Paso to offer this vital resource in support of our community.” said YWCA CEO Sereka Barlow.

Funding through the ARPA grant is limited and participation in the program is contingent on funding availability. YWCA does offer other subsidies and scholarships. Anyone in need of assistance affording childcare is encouraged to contact YWCA.