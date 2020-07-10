YWCA in El Paso to extend “camps” for school-age children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA) will continue to offer full-time care for students up to age 12, the organization said.

YWCA said the decision was made after health officials in El Paso issued an order that schools should not offer in-person instruction until after Labor Day.

“We understand why the city and schools have made this decision, but many families do not have the option of staying home with their students,” said Sylvia Acosta, Ph.D., CEO of YWCA. “YWCA is proud to offer these vital programs that will support families and students during this time.”

According to YWCA officials, students may enroll at one of YWCA’s six Early Learning Academies located around El Paso.

YWCA Academies are equipped with WiFi and instructors and tutors are available to assist students with distance learning.

YWCA said it is following the American Academy of Pediatrics, CDC, city, and state guidelines and requirements for operations during COVID-19.

All YWCA Educational Programs team members are required to wear masks and face shields while on YWCA premises and students are required to wear facemasks.

To learn more about YWCA programs and locations click here. Interested families can also contact YWCA at 915-519-0000