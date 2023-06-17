EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, in collaboration with The Great Khalid Foundation, will be debuting the Inaugural Juneteenth Cultural Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 in Downtown El Paso.

The black-tie gala, which will be held at the Abraham Chavez Theater, will give guests a full Grammy-like experience as the evening will start with a red-carpet entrance and a reception.

The reception includes an art auction, live jazz with Sha` Vonne Williams, a Juneteenth Freedom Pathway History Exhibit, a 360-photo booth, Southern-inspired hors d`oeuvres and a bar.

Following the reception, guests will enter the theater to enjoy a presentation of vocal performances, cultural dance and The Billy Townes Band showcasing Black excellence in the performing arts.

Additionally, a guest will be awarded with the “Diversity and Inclusion Champion” award.

To conclude the night, guests will rejoin the reception with DJ The Swell Kids for an evening of dancing, while VIP ticket guests will have access to a private lounge where they can enjoy a more intimate party setting with dancing, exclusive hors d`oeuvres, a signature Juneteenth-themed cocktail made with El Perro Grande Tequila and more.

“We are so excited to partner with YWCA for our Juneteenth Cultural Celebration,” said Linda Wolfe, The Great Khalid Foundation CEO. “It is significant to display diversity and inclusion in our community. This Gala will be first of many for us to show the history, culture and excellence of African Americans in El Paso.”

“It`s going to be a night unlike any other for The City of El Paso where black, brown, and all of the beautiful colors come together,” said Sereka Barlow, YWCA CEO.

General admission tickets are available for $150 while VIP tickets are $350. Sponsorship packets are also available for $2,500. Click here to purchase tickets.