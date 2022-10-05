EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will be hosting its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is famous for having men walk in red high-heel shoes as a sign of solidarity, challenging gender stereotypes and raising awareness of domestic and gender-based violence. The fundraiser will be located at the Southwest University Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. Local boys and men can register to walk and support survivors of domestic violence.

YWCA’s second Paint the Town Red will start immediately following the end of the walk and will feature live music by local band FM Junkies. Registration as a ‘walker’ for Walk a Mile is $25. Tickets to the Paint the Town Red are $10. Registration and tickets can be purchased at YWCA Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2022 – Campaign (ywcaelpaso.org).

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.