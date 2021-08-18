YWCA El Paso del Norte to break ground on facility updates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is preparing to break ground on an updated facility.

On Thursday, August 19th, the Shirley Leavell Branch will officially break ground on renovations. The renovations and improvements will be partially funded by the Community Development Block Grant Program that were approved in 2019.

“We are thrilled to break ground on the improved YWCA Shirley Leavell Branch,” said YWCA CEO Dr. Sylvia Acosta. “This has been a place of community gathering and of health and wellness. It has been a place where hundreds of El Paso’s children took their first steps, read their first books, and wrote their first letters. With these improvements, it will continue serving the El Paso community for generations!”

Details for the event are as follows:

What: YWCA Groundbreaking Ceremony

YWCA Groundbreaking Ceremony When: Thursday, August 19 th at 9:30 am

Thursday, August 19 at 9:30 am Where: 10712 Sam Snead, El Paso, TX, 79935

10712 Sam Snead, El Paso, TX, 79935 Expected Attendees: YWCA CEO Dr. Sylvia Acosta, Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Council Representatives Hernandez and Svarzbein, YWCA Board of Directors

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.